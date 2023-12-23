Wolvaardt, Brits hit hundreds to set up South Africa’s ODI series win over Bangladesh

Captain Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits hit centuries as South Africa thumped Bangladesh by a huge margin of 216 runs and took the three-match series 2-1.

Wolvaardt and her opening partner Brits added 243 in 42.1 overs for the first wicket before Marufa Akter got rid of the South African skipper.

Brits was dismissed the next over on 118 off 124 deliveries. Wolvaardt top-scored with 126 off 134 balls.

Anneke Bosch (28 off 19) and Sune Luus (34 off 17) added 47 off five overs to power South Africa to 316-4 after 50 overs.

In reply, Bangladesh never looked like going close to the total and were bundled out for 110. Ritu Moni scored 33 off 67 balls.

Ayabonga Khaka and Nadine de Klerk picked up three wickets each.