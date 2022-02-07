Will Jacks breaks press-box glass by hitting six in nets from another ground

Sports

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 02:12 pm

Related News

Will Jacks breaks press-box glass by hitting six in nets from another ground

During the second over of Barishal innings, a glass-breaking sound was heard from the press box where the reporters were working.

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 02:12 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"We're not safe even in the press box" - a fellow journalist was joking as Will Jacks was hitting sixes for fun at the centre wicket of the second ground of Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. But that fellow journalist stated fact standing in the hospitality box of SICS ground-2. 

Jacks is broadly known for his big-hitting ability. The English batter has been in great form in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). But he is scaring the sports journalists at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium whenever he is in the nets. His sixes were hitting glasses or travelling to the tea garden near the stadium.

On Monday, when Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians were battling it out in the ground, Jacks was having a net session just beside them. He hit a massive six off Enamul Haque's delivery and that just surpassed everything that he has done in the past two days. He broke the glass of the press box of ground-1 from the nets of ground-2.

During the second over of Barishal innings, a glass-breaking sound was heard from the press box where the reporters were working. The reporters were scared and a bit relieved because the ball didn't hit any of them working in the press box.

An iron bridge has been built to move from ground-1 to ground-2 and it is quite far away from the second ground. The ball hit the bridge first and then travelled on to break the glass of the press box.

This was not the end. A few moments later, a six hit by Chadwick Walton injured the venue manager of the stadium.

Jacks is not only hitting sixes in the nets. He is currently the top scorer of the tournament with 280 runs to his name.

Cricket

BPL 2022 / Will Jacks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

6h | Panorama
Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

6h | Brands
Ekram Kabir. illustration: TBS

This is why we need more homes for the elderly

6h | Thoughts
The range of waste that recyclers use has expanded from knit to denim and 90% cotton. Photo: Courtesy

Reverse Resources: Turning textile waste into raw material

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

1h | Videos
Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

1h | Videos
Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

1h | Videos
BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad