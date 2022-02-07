Will Jacks breaks press-box glass by hitting six in nets from another ground

"We're not safe even in the press box" - a fellow journalist was joking as Will Jacks was hitting sixes for fun at the centre wicket of the second ground of Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. But that fellow journalist stated fact standing in the hospitality box of SICS ground-2.

Jacks is broadly known for his big-hitting ability. The English batter has been in great form in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). But he is scaring the sports journalists at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium whenever he is in the nets. His sixes were hitting glasses or travelling to the tea garden near the stadium.

On Monday, when Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians were battling it out in the ground, Jacks was having a net session just beside them. He hit a massive six off Enamul Haque's delivery and that just surpassed everything that he has done in the past two days. He broke the glass of the press box of ground-1 from the nets of ground-2.

During the second over of Barishal innings, a glass-breaking sound was heard from the press box where the reporters were working. The reporters were scared and a bit relieved because the ball didn't hit any of them working in the press box.

An iron bridge has been built to move from ground-1 to ground-2 and it is quite far away from the second ground. The ball hit the bridge first and then travelled on to break the glass of the press box.

This was not the end. A few moments later, a six hit by Chadwick Walton injured the venue manager of the stadium.

Jacks is not only hitting sixes in the nets. He is currently the top scorer of the tournament with 280 runs to his name.