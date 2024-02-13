Jacks, Moeen set up huge win for Comilla over Chattogram

Will Jacks and Moeen Ali starred as Comilla Victorians registered their sixth win in eight matches in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram.

Their opponents Chattogram Challengers suffered their fourth loss in the tournament but are still placed third in the points table.

It was a toss-up between Jacks and Moeen but in the end, the former was named the player of the match for his scintillating hundred and five catches on the field.

Moeen was outstanding too, registering a hat-trick in his first BPL game this year after a quickfire fifty.

Litton, the Comilla skipper, buried the early tournament ghosts to bring up his first fifty of the tournament.

The trio of Jacks, Litton and Moeen helped Comilla Victorians notch up the joint-highest total in the history of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The tournament shifted to port city Chattogram and in the very first match of the phase, Comilla racked up 239-3 in 20 overs, matching Rangpur Riders' 2019 effort (239-4) against Chittagong Vikings.

In that match, Alex Hales and Rilee Rossouw made hundreds and interestingly, that match took place at the same ground.

Right-handed Litton brought up his half-century in 26 balls before getting dismissed on a well-made 60 off 31 deliveries.

Jacks, who played second fiddle to Litton in the first-wicket partnership, showed his power-hitting prowess again.

The English right-handed dasher was superb with his on-drives and more than one-third of his runs came through the long-on and deep midwicket region.

Jacks, who strikes at 159 in T20s, struck 10 sixes and five fours in his unbeaten 108 off just 53. His compatriot Moeen helped Comilla finish with a flourish with his 24-ball-53. Interestingly, both Jacks and Moeen now have 33 fifty-plus scores in T20 cricket.

Tanzid Hasan (41 off 24) and Josh Brown (36 off 23) helped Chattogram get off to a decent start but everything fell apart for the hosts after the opening stand of 80 off 7.3 overs was broken.

Shykat Ali (36 off 11) hit five fours and one six in his cameo but Chattogram were already out of the contest.

Moeen returned 3.3-0-23-4 while fellow spinner Rishad Hossain claimed four wickets for 22 runs. Chattogram were all-out for 166, slumping to a 73-run win.