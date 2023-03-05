Will Jacks out of remainder of Bangladesh tour

Jacks participated in the first two ODIs and made his ODI debut during the tour. Before suffering a thigh injury, he scored 27 runs and picked up one wicket throughout the two games.

Due to a left thigh injury, England all-rounder Will Jacks will not be able to play in the remaining matches of the Bangladesh white-ball tour tour.

Jacks participated in the first two ODIs and made his ODI debut during the tour. Before suffering a thigh injury, he scored 27 runs and picked up one wicket throughout the two games.

"Will Jacks has been ruled out for the remainder of our tour of Bangladesh after suffering a left thigh injury," a tweet from the The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) read.

Jacks will fly home in the next 48 hours to begin his recovery.

The third ODI of the series will be held tomorrow in Chattogram. 

