A tough Test awaits for Bangladesh in NZ

32 matches. 32 wins. You will hardly find any team with such a one-sided record against another in international teams across formats. New Zealand never lost to Bangladesh in their own backyard and Bangladesh were absolutely thumped when they last toured New Zealand. When it comes to the longest format, Bangladesh's records are even worse as they have never beaten the Black Caps despite winning several white-ball series against them.

But all of those are in Bangladesh. Playing in New Zealand has always been a different proposition altogether for the teams from the subcontinent, especially Bangladesh. Bangladesh, a team that lacks experience, will look to try to turn things around this time as they gear up for the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand starting on 1 January.

Bangladesh missing two key players

Tamim Iqbal was in phenomenal form the last time Bangladesh faced New Zealand in Tests away from home. In fact, the southpaw has scored more runs than anyone else for Bangladesh in New Zealand. Tamim averages 47.84 there which is well above his career average. He has been away from action for a while due to injury and Bangladesh will miss his services badly in New Zealand.

Shakib Al Hasan, another key player, will also miss the series as he has taken a leave. Shakib has a terrific record in New Zealand particularly with the bat. The left-hander averages 73.85 in New Zealand in Tests and his career-best score of 217 came there in 2017. Shakib batted well against Pakistan in Bangladesh's last series and his absence will once again hurt the balance of the team.

Tigers decently prepared

Bangladesh fared reasonably well in the two-day warm-up match against the New Zealand XI at the Bay Oval. On the first day of the match, pacer Abu Jayed picked up three wickets. He will enjoy the conditions in New Zealand as he swings the ball. Taskin Ahmed too bagged two wickets in the match and a lot will depend on him as far as Bangladesh's bowling is concerned. Shoriful Islam too bowled well despite not getting a wicket. The visiting side is likely to play three pacers and they will look to make the most of the conditions.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mushfiqur Rahim struck fifties in the warm-up match. Joy made his debut in the last home series against Pakistan although he did not do anything worth mentioning. It will be a great opportunity for him to make an impression in the absence of the senior pro Tamim Iqbal. Joy has good memories in New Zealand from his U-19 days and the right-hander will definitely try to emulate those performances in international cricket.

Liton Das has been Bangladesh's best Test batter for some time. He scored 41 runs in the warm-up match and in the absence of Shakib, he will have to shoulder the responsibility of contributing in the lower middle-order. All said and done, Mushfiqur Rahim will be the most vital cog in the wheel for the tourists. He is the only player in the squad who has a Test hundred in New Zealand. He knows what it is like playing there, having toured the country many times and with the skipper Mominul Haque not being in the best of forms, Mushfiqur will be Bangladesh's most important player.

NZ to field pace-heavy attack

Rachin Ravindra is the only spin bowling option in New Zealand's 13-man squad for the Tests which suggests that Bangladesh have to face a four-pronged pace bowling attack. But at least two of the fast bowlers have been away from international cricket for a considerable amount of time.

Trent Boult will be back against Bangladesh after opting out of the India tour due to bubble fatigue. Neil Wagner has been out of competitive cricket since the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). He played in the warm-up match against Bangladesh but went wicketless. Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson are likely to be the other two fast bowlers.

Ross Taylor's swansong

Ross Taylor, New Zealand's leading run-scorer in Tests and ODIs, has decided that the Test series against Bangladesh will be his last in whites. In his 14-year long career, the Kiwi great has scored 7584 runs in 110 games at an average of nearly 45.

"It's been an amazing journey and I feel incredibly fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have. But all good things must come to an end and the timing feels right for me. I want to thank my family, friends and all those who have helped me get to this point," he stated.

Day one of the first Test will begin at 4 am BDST on Saturday.