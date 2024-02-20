‘Talented’ Marufa Akter wins Cricinfo women's ODI best bowling performance award for 2023

Marufa Akter's four-wicket haul in Bangladesh women's maiden win over India in July last year was named as ESPNCricinfo's ODI bowling performance of the year 2023.

Marufa's bowling figures of four for 29 was the best bowling performance by a Bangladesh fast bowler in WODIs.

Opening the bowling, Marufa snared the scalps of Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana in her seven-over spell and powered Bangladesh to a 40-run win while defending only 152.

"Marufa is talented, young and fresh," said Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana after the match. "She makes my job easier. She doesn't think too much and just bowls according to plans."