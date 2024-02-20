‘Talented’ Marufa Akter wins Cricinfo women's ODI best bowling performance award for 2023

Sports

TBS Report
20 February, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 07:43 pm

Related News

‘Talented’ Marufa Akter wins Cricinfo women's ODI best bowling performance award for 2023

Marufa's bowling figures of four for 29 was the best bowling performance by a Bangladesh fast bowler in WODIs.

TBS Report
20 February, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 07:43 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Marufa Akter's four-wicket haul in Bangladesh women's maiden win over India in July last year was named as ESPNCricinfo's ODI bowling performance of the year 2023.

Marufa's bowling figures of four for 29 was the best bowling performance by a Bangladesh fast bowler in WODIs.

Opening the bowling, Marufa snared the scalps of Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana in her seven-over spell and powered Bangladesh to a 40-run win while defending only 152.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Marufa is talented, young and fresh," said Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana after the match. "She makes my job easier. She doesn't think too much and just bowls according to plans."

Cricket

Marufa Akter / Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

3h | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

3h | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Collected

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Japan: $290 billion defense spending plan insufficient

Japan: $290 billion defense spending plan insufficient

59m | Videos
Reports of suspicious transaction, activity increased by 65% in FY23: BFIU

Reports of suspicious transaction, activity increased by 65% in FY23: BFIU

2h | Videos
Can Alonso's team touch the feat of Real-Arsenal?

Can Alonso's team touch the feat of Real-Arsenal?

2h | Videos
Pakistan: PTI candidate join SIC, what next?

Pakistan: PTI candidate join SIC, what next?

3h | Videos