Sylhet restricted to a meagre 96 by Comilla Victorians

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 02:22 pm

The Sunrisers couldn’t go past the 100-run mark and were bundled out for a paltry 96. Only three batters could reach the double figures.

Comilla Victorians bowlers did a superb job to restrict Sylhet Sunrisers to a sub-100 total in the third match of the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Comilla Victorians captain Imrul Kayes called it right at the toss and elected to field first. Comilla's powerplay specialist Nahidul Islam did a commendable job by keeping the runs in check and taking two of the three wickets that fell in the first seven overs. The off-spinner got rid of Anamul Haque (3) and Mohammad Mithun (7) and Colin Ingram was dismissed in between by Shohidul Islam. Sylhet batters went less than run-a-ball in the powerplay (34 for two). 

Tanvir Islam sent back Mosaddek Hossain and the Sunrisers were in a deep hole at 40 for four in the ninth over. 

Ravi Bopara started to get going but his stay in the crease was ended by a stunning grab by Faf du Plessis. Mominul Haque accounted for his wicket and put Sylhet in trouble at 58 for five. 

The batters who came later could not get going as well as the bowlers ensured that they did not give anything away. The Sunrisers couldn't go past the 100-run mark and were bundled out for a paltry 96. Only three batters could reach the double figures.

Nahidul picked up two wickets, so did Mustafizur Rahman and Shohidul Islam.

Cricket

