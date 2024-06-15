Switzerland beat Hungary 3-1 at Euro 2024

Switzerland got their Euro 2024 campaign off to a winning start with a 3-1 victory over Hungary in their Group A opener at the Cologne Stadium.

Kwadwo Duah gave Switzerland an early lead with his first international goal before Michel Aebischer made it 2-0 just before the break.

Barnabas Varga pulled one back for Hungary in the second half but Breel Embolo sealed victory in added time.