Switzerland beat Hungary 3-1 at Euro 2024

AFP
15 June, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 09:07 pm

Switzerland beat Hungary 3-1 at Euro 2024

Kwadwo Duah gave Switzerland an early lead with his first international goal before Michel Aebischer made it 2-0 just before the break.

Photo: UEFA
Photo: UEFA

Switzerland got their Euro 2024 campaign off to a winning start with a 3-1 victory over Hungary in their Group A opener at the Cologne Stadium.

Kwadwo Duah gave Switzerland an early lead with his first international goal before Michel Aebischer made it 2-0 just before the break.

Barnabas Varga pulled one back for Hungary in the second half but Breel Embolo sealed victory in added time.

