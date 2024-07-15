Spain’s new throng of immortals: How they did It

When the curtain of the EURO 2024 opened, there were several names as the title contenders.

The hosts Germany, Kylian Mbappe's France alongside a star-studded England and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal would have been among the names but not Spain.

While the eventual winners Spain came to Germany unnoticed, they left with a promising generation poised to dominate world football for years to come, just like their predecessors, who won an incredible treble of EURO-World Cup-EURO between 2008 to 2012.

Spain fans will remember Euro 2024 not just for another victory, but for an unexpected triumph.

This squad was anticipated to be strong, but not to this extent, especially given their youth.

Not even the craziest of Spain fans would've thought in their wildest dreams that their team could go all the way.

La Rojas won all of their seven games, setting a record for most goals scored in a single EURO campaign with 15.

Spain collected some priceless positives from the tournament.

This tournament highlighted the emergence of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, two young talents who became game-changers and had their lives transformed.

Yamal turned 17 just the day before the final, and Nico is sitting at 22 and they combined for 8 goals and assists out of 15.

It was also the stage for Rodri, who has been among the best defensive midfielders in world football for a while now and is now a potential Ballon d'Or winner after being named the 'Player of the Tournament'.

Overall, this competition was defined by a team that stood head and shoulders above the rest.

It was the tournament of Dani Olmo, the Spanish number 10 who came onto the scene in the quarter-final against Germany.

A reckless Toni Kroos challenge sent Pedri off injured, and Olmo had to be subbed on.

The whole scenario changed from there as he made a name for himself by scoring in all of the Spain knockout games before the final.

In the final, Olmo didn't score or assist, but what he did was nothing less than scoring a winning goal.

Inside the Spanish box, in the 93rd minute of the game, Declan Rice's thumping header was bound for the goal, which Unai Simon deflected back into the six-yard box.

It landed directly in front of Marc Guehi, who sent another powerful header towards the goal, only to be stopped by Dani Olmo standing on the line.

It's not the position that Olmo thought he would've been in, but he was at the right place at the right time. There were other heroes for Spain too, especially Fabian Ruiz, Ayemric Laporte, Dani Carvajal and Marc Cucurella.

Plenty has been said about the team and the players. What about the mastermind who made these all possible? The genius of Luis De La Fuente was at work again. De La Fuente's coaching journey began in the lower tiers of the Spanish leagues, and he gained extensive experience with first-division youth academies before managing Athletic Bilbao and Alavés in La Liga. In addition to winning this year's European Championship, he also guided Spain to the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League title.

La Fuente has been associated with the Spanish federation since 2013, initially coaching the under-19 and under-21 squads, where he won the UEFA youth level championships in both age groups, and later leading the under-23 Olympic team at the Tokyo Games in 2021. He has been the senior team coach since 2022, out of 20 games La Fuente managed Spain, they have lost only two games and won 17.

Luis De La Fuente's men dominated Germany, France, and finally England— the three top contenders for the title—with fluent and eye-catching football. They were not afraid of anyone, probably because they kept their expectations low and wanted to enjoy as much as they could. And that led them to the ultimate glory. They were crowned the champions of Europe for the 4th time, a feat that no one could achieve before.

Spain's football evolution has been quite remarkable over the past decade. Once synonymous with the Tiki-Taka style, characterized by short passing and maintaining possession, Spain dominated the international scene, winning the 2010 World Cup and the Euros in 2008 and 2012. However, as the footballing world adapted, this style became less effective, leading to some disappointing performances, awfully their exits in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups and the 2016 Euro.

Under Luis Enrique, Spain saw some resurgence, notably reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2020, but their 2022 World Cup campaign ended in disappointment with a round of 16 loss to Morocco. This prompted a managerial change, with Luis de la Fuente taking over.

Under De la Fuente, Spain has adopted a more dynamic and versatile approach. While still valuing possession, the team now incorporates more direct play and utilizes the wings effectively. The emergence of young wingers like Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams has added a new dimension to their attack, bringing speed and skill. Dani Olmo serves as a creative force in the number 10 role, providing the link between midfield and attack.

In midfield, Rodri continues to be a pivotal figure, offering stability and experience. He is complemented by the talents of Fabian Ruiz and Pedri, who bring creativity and energy. This blend of youth and experience, along with a more adaptable tactical approach, has rejuvenated Spain's football, making them a formidable force once again on the international stage.

Indeed, the future looks bright for Spain as they will start to prepare for the 2026 World Cup. With a core group of young, talented players who have already shown immense potential, the team is well-positioned to grow and develop further in the coming years. The likes of Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and Pedri are still far from their peak, leading many to believe that their best performances are yet to come.

As this young squad gains more experience and cohesion, they have the potential to emulate or even surpass the achievements of Spain's golden generation from 2008 to 2012. Winning the Euro would be an ideal stepping stone for this group, providing them with the confidence and momentum needed for some strong upcoming campaigns. If they continue on this trajectory, Spain could well and truly write a new chapter in their footballing history.