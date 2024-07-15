Mueller retires from international football after Euros

Sports

Reuters
15 July, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 06:10 pm

Related News

Mueller retires from international football after Euros

"It always made me very proud to play for my country. We celebrated together and sometimes shed a tear together," Mueller said in a farewell video on social media.

Reuters
15 July, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 06:10 pm
Mueller retires from international football after Euros

Germany's Thomas Mueller has called time on his 14-year international career after their European Championship exit, the Bayern Munich forward said on Monday.

The 34-year-old featured in his eighth and last tournament on July 5, in Germany's 2-1 quarter-final defeat by Spain, where he was brought on as a substitute in the 80th minute.

Mueller helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup and has the third most appearances for the national team with 131 caps and 45 goals. He also won the Golden Boot and Young Player Award during the 2010 World Cup, when Germany finished third.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"It always made me very proud to play for my country. We celebrated together and sometimes shed a tear together," Mueller said in a farewell video on social media.

"When I had the privilege of making my first international appearance, I would never have dreamed of all this. I would like to say thank you to all the fans and my Germany teammates for their support over the years. Take the enthusiasm and joy of this year's Euros with you."

"Nobody is like Thomas Mueller. His value for German football cannot be overestimated," German national team chief Rudi Voeller said in a statement.

"Regardless of whether he's been with Bayern or the national team for all these years, Thomas has always given every team a face, an exemplary character and a top striker."

Football

Thomas Mueller / Germany football team / UEFA EURO 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

21h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

10h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

9h | Brands
PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Chittagong university: Chhatra League snatched the key of the shuttle train!

Chittagong university: Chhatra League snatched the key of the shuttle train!

Now | Videos
Lautaro’s late strike fires Argentina to record 16th Copa America title

Lautaro’s late strike fires Argentina to record 16th Copa America title

2h | Videos
Who is the young man who shot at Trump?

Who is the young man who shot at Trump?

3h | Videos
Russia blamed the Biden administration for the attack on Trump

Russia blamed the Biden administration for the attack on Trump

4h | Videos