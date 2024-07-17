Rodri, Yamal among six Spain players in Euro 2024 team of the tournament

Uefa's technical observer team was made up of 12 former players and current or former coaches.

Photo: Reuters
Spain midfielder Rodri and 17-year-old Lamine Yamal were among six Spain players named in Uefa's team of the tournament for Euro 2024 on Tuesday.

Uefa's technical observers chose a 4-3-3 formation, which was one of the most frequently used during the tournament, with defender Kyle Walker earning his second successive appearance in it.

He was England's only player named in the team.

Spain defeated England 2-1 in the final for their fourth European Championship title.

The remainder of the team was: Mike Maignan (France); Manuel Akanji (Switzerland), William Saliba (France), Marc Cucurella (Spain); Daniel Olmo (Spain), Fabian Ruiz (Spain); Jamal Musiala (Germany), and Nico Williams (Spain).

Uefa's technical observer team was made up of 12 former players and current or former coaches.

