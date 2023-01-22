Swiatek after Australian open exit: 'I wanted it too hard, I need to chill'

Sports

AFP
22 January, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 02:33 pm

Related News

Swiatek after Australian open exit: 'I wanted it too hard, I need to chill'

The Pole came into Melbourne Park as a red-hot favorite for the first Grand Slam of the year, but was overpowered in straight sets by Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina at Rod Laver Arena.

AFP
22 January, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 02:33 pm
Swiatek after Australian open exit: &#039;I wanted it too hard, I need to chill&#039;

World number one Iga Swiatek said she had felt the pressure and needed to "chill", after suffering a stunning exit in the Australian Open last 16 on Sunday.

The Pole came into Melbourne Park as a red-hot favorite for the first Grand Slam of the year, but was overpowered in straight sets by Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina at Rod Laver Arena.

The 21-year-old Swiatek admitted she buckled under the weight of expectation as her dream of a fourth major crown -- but first in Australia -- was shattered.

"Well, for sure, past two weeks have been pretty hard for me," a downcast Swiatek told reporters.

"I felt today that I don't have that much left to fight even more," AFP quoted her as saying.

"I felt like I took a step back in terms of how I approach these tournaments, and I maybe wanted it a little bit too hard.

"So I'm going to try to chill out a little bit more."

Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina, whose power game proved too much for the normally rock-solid Swiatek, now faces a quarter-final against Jelena Ostapenko.

The Latvian 17th seed provided the second upset of a crazy few minutes at Melbourne Park by knocking out Coco Gauff 7-5, 6-3 on the neighboring Margaret Court Arena.

Swiatek dominated women's tennis in 2022 after the retirement of last year's Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty, at one point going on a 37-match unbeaten streak to become the woman everyone wants to beat.

"I felt the pressure," Swiatek admitted. "I felt that I didn't want to lose instead of wanting to win."

The 6ft tall (1.82m) Rybakina always seemed to be in control of the match, particularly once her first serve, one of the fastest in the women's game, got into gear.

"Elena was the one that was more solid today and I felt like it was more about who is going to put more pressure on, and she did that pretty well," said Swiatek.

Rybakina, the 22nd seed, slapped down six aces to Swiatek's two and fired home 24 winners to the Pole's 15.

"She served, you know, as she does usually," said Swiatek.

"I wanted to put it back on her, but on my service games I felt like I need to just work really, really hard to get any point because my first serve wasn't working."

Swiatek said she would strive to recapture her stunning form of 2022.

Others

Iga Swiatek / Australian Open

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

4h | Mode
One maund of milk produces six kilos of chhana and one kilo of chhana can be used to make 2.5 kilos of chomchom. Photo: Noor- A-Alam

When sweets turn sour: Tangail’s chomchom business in its twilight

6h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The best 5 Thalis in Dhaka

1d | Food
The treatment of a subject as sensitive as the Holey Artisan Attack needs strict adherence to the facts. Photo: Collected

'Faraaz': The fine line between public and private, creativity and sensitivity

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beauty Brand of famous Male Stars

Beauty Brand of famous Male Stars

18h | TBS Entertainment
Gordon Greenidge still considers Bangladesh as his second home

Gordon Greenidge still considers Bangladesh as his second home

19h | TBS SPORTS
Western Summit fails to agree Ukraine tank aid

Western Summit fails to agree Ukraine tank aid

21h | TBS World
Fund crisis, cost rise stall over 1,000 dev projects

Fund crisis, cost rise stall over 1,000 dev projects

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port