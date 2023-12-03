Shorna fifer sets up Tigresses’ T20I win over South Africa in Benoni

Bangladesh women's team beat South Africa in the exciting first T20I by 13 runs in Benoni on Sunday. It was just Bangladesh's second T20I win over South Africa and their first in 11 years.

16-year-old Shorna Akter was the star with the ball for the Tigresses, picking up five wickets including the prized scalp of Anneke Bosch who was South Africa's top-scorer with 67.

Opener Murshida Khatun anchored Bangladesh to 149-2 after 20 overs. She was unbeaten on 62 off 59.

Skipper Nigar Sultana provided the much-needed impetus to the innings with her quick-fire 21-ball-34.