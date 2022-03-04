Shane Warne: When Australian great revealed that he was put on ventilator during battle with Covid-19

Sports

Hindustan Times
04 March, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 10:00 pm

Related News

Shane Warne: When Australian great revealed that he was put on ventilator during battle with Covid-19

Warne's death was announced in the early hours of Saturday in Australian Eastern Daylight Time to shock and disbelief with his management saying that the 52-year-old died of a “suspected heart attack”.

Hindustan Times
04 March, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 10:00 pm
Shane Warne: When Australian great revealed that he was put on ventilator during battle with Covid-19

Late Australia spin legend Shane Warne had said that he was put on ventilator briefly when he was battling Covid-19 in August last year. 

Warne's death was announced in the early hours of Saturday in Australian Eastern Daylight Time to shock and disbelief with his management saying that the 52-year-old died of a "suspected heart attack".

Warne had contracted Covid-19 last year in August. This was after the legendary leg-spinner had taken both dozes of the vaccine. A month after he had contracted the virus, Warne had revealed that his condition during Covid had deteriorated, to an extent that he had to be put on ventilator.

"It wasn't because I could not breathe, or anything like that, it was basically a special ventilator that I was trialling to make sure there were no longer-lasting effects that Covid would have on me," Warne had told the Herald Sun. "I have been fine, I have been able to run, I have been able to do everything. I have been absolutely fine," he said.

"It was a bit like a hangover, I had a pounding headache. The first couple of days, when I tested positive, I just had a thumping headache and I had one day where I had the shivers, but (was) sweating, like when you have the flu," Warne told The Herald Sun.

"I lost a bit of sense of taste for a few days, but after three or four days I was fine. I have apparently got the holy grail. I have been double vaccinated and I have had Covid, so I am meant to be absolutely fine now."

Considered one of the greatest bowlers of all time, Warne took over 1000 internatioal wickets in an illustrious 15-year-career. After retiring in 2007, Warne embarked on a succesfull stint as a commentator and also led Rajasthan Royals to victory in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), for which he briefly came out of retirement, as their captain. 

Cricket

Shane Warne

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People stand in line to use an ATM money machine in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 27, 2022 Photo: Reuters

Sanctions could collapse Russian economy

9h | Panorama
An excellent tourist destination, Bangkok, is also a paradise for street food lovers. Photo: Collected.

5 places to visit in Bangkok just for street food

11h | Food
Picture: Collected

‘A poster is the menu card of a movie’

10h | Features
Micro-small enterprises account for a bulk of SMEs and neglecting them has detrimental impacts on the economy. Photo: Mumit M

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

1d | Videos
Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

1d | Videos
More explosions rock Kyiv

More explosions rock Kyiv

1d | Videos
Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last