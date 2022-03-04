Shane Warne: The numbers that matter

Shane Warne, one of world's greatest-ever bowlers, passed away at the age of 52 in Thailand after suffering from a suspected heart attack. Warne is the second-highest wicket taker in international cricket across formats. Here are some statistics that suggest how magnificent a cricketer he was.

1001 - The number of wickets taken by Warne during his storied career. He's just one of the two bowlers to have breached the 1000-wicket mark in international cricket's history. The other is Muttiah Muralitharan.

708 - The number of wickets taken by Warne in Test cricket. He was the first bowler to breach the milestone of 600 wickets and 700 wickets as well.

96 - The number of wickets taken by Warne in a calendar year - 2005 - the most by any bowler in history.

37 - The number of five-wicket hauls taken by Warne in Tests. This is the second most in the format's history.

1440 - The number of days it took Warne to reach 200 Test wickets - the quickest by anyone.

125 - Warne is just the second player in history to have taken 300 wickets and 100-plus catches in Test cricket.

3154 - The number of runs Warne scored in his Test career - the most by anyone in history without scoring a hundred. The closest he came to the milestone was in 2001 when he fell on 99 against New Zealand in Perth.