Shaheen Afridi named ICC Men's Cricketer of The Year

Sports

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 04:15 pm

Related News

Shaheen Afridi named ICC Men's Cricketer of The Year

Swing, seam, sheer pace and sizzling yorkers – Shaheen Shah Afridi gave an exhibition of it all in the year 2021. 

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 04:15 pm
Shaheen Afridi named ICC Men&#039;s Cricketer of The Year

Shaheen Afridi was the recipient of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy as he was named the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year for 2021 while Smriti Mandhana bagged the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for Women's Cricketer of the Year.

Afridi bagged 78 wickets in 36 games across all international formats, with best figures of 6 for 51 which he took in the first innings of the second Test against West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica.

Mandhana scored 855 runs in 22 international appearances in 2021, which included her maiden Test century - 127 against Australia - apart from two T20I half-centuries, one Test fifty and two fifties in ODIs.

The tall Pakistani quick was on fire throughout 2021, knocking some of the best batters over across all three formats of the game. He especially had a year to remember in Tests and T20Is, reaching his peak during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in UAE where he impressed one and all with his sheer speed and skills. 

He would take seven wickets in six matches during the tournament in Pakistan's run to the semi-final. He ruled the shortest format throughout the calendar year, scalping 23 wickets in 21 matches with his death bowling improving by leaps and bounds.

After a slow start to the year in Test cricket in New Zealand, Afridi burst to life during the home series against South Africa. He continued his brilliant form throughout the rest of the year in the away tours of Zimbabwe, West Indies and Bangladesh. Overall, he claimed 47 wickets in only nine matches at a staggering average of 17.06.

Swing, seam, sheer pace and sizzling yorkers – Shaheen Shah Afridi gave an exhibition of it all in the year 2021. 

A high-pressure encounter against India in Dubai beckoned in October. The T20 World Cup tournament opener for both sides with the history well and truly against Pakistan. But Afridi's opening burst changed it all and evoked audible gasps from one and all at the wizardry on display. 

He would first trap Rohit Sharma with a late in-dipper. This would be followed by the dismissal of KL Rahul, who saw his stumps knocked over with another peach of a delivery. India simply could not recover from this, slumping to their first-ever defeat against Pakistan at a World Cup. Later on, he would also get the prized scalp of Virat Kohli in the death overs. 

The numbers (3/31) simply do not do justice to what everyone witnessed from Shaheen on that fateful day in Dubai.

Indian captain Virat Kohli was left in awe of Afridi's spell during the match-up. Heaping praises, Kohli said post-match: "He put our batsmen under pressure immediately with the new ball, and he ran in with intensity and showed that he's bowling in consistent areas, so as batsmen you are forced to be a bit watchful.

"That spell kind of put us on the back foot immediately, and from there on to get those extra 20, 25 runs, in the end, seemed pretty difficult when you lose three wickets for 20 runs."

Cricket

Shaheen Shah Afridi / ICC Awards

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

3h | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

4h | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

7h | Panorama
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Govt needs to show political commitment rather than just trying to satisfy pressure groups’

8h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

1d | Videos
Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

1d | Videos
Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

1d | Videos
Success in jujube Plantation

Success in jujube Plantation

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

5
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’