SAFF champions happy to receive promised cash rewards before Eid

TBS Report
14 April, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 07:18 pm

Murshedy, also the managing director of Envoy Group, and his son Ismam Salam, the group's director, handed over the cheque to the players and team officials.

Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

The Bangladesh Football Federation senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy had announced a cash reward of Tk50 lakh after Bangladesh's historic win in the SAFF Women's Championship last year. 

Murshedy, also the managing director of Envoy Group, and his son Ismam Salam, the group's director, handed over the cheque to the players and team officials.

"We are really sorry for being late in handing over the promised awards that our Envoy Group chairman Sharmin Salam gave right after the SAFF Women's Championship triumph," he said at the BFF house on Thursday. "I think the girls brought laurels for the nation and took the country's football ahead as well."

Bangladesh captain Sabina Khatun said that the girls are very happy to get the money before Eid vacation. 

"It is a matter of great happiness for us to get the money before going home for Eid vacation. Thank you, sir, the girls are really happy that we are returning home with smiles," she said. 

Just a few days ago, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) also handed over their promised Tk51 lakh to the team.

