Bangladesh down Bhutan 4-2 in second friendly game

Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

Bangladesh women's football team beat hosts Bhutan by 4-2 goals in the second match to win the two-match FIFA Tier-1 Women's International Friendly 2-0 held at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan on Saturday.

The match was locked 2-2 at the breather.

In the proceeding, Bangladesh's substitute midfielder Ritu Porna Chakma scored a brace in the 62nd and 86th minutes while captain Sabina Khatun further widened the margin scoring the third goal in the 35th minute.

Forward Mosammat Sagorika sealed the victory scoring the fourth goal for Bangladesh in the 40th minute of the match.

The youthful Bangladesh, who participated in the series as a part of preparation for the October's SAFF Women's Championship in Nepal, earlier showed an impressive display in the first match by thrashing Bhutan by 5-1 goals, rode on brilliant hat-trick by young forward Mosammat Sagorika.

Bangladesh team: Rupna Chakma, Mile Akter and Mst Yearzan Begum (goal keepers ) Sheuli Azim , Shamsunnahar, Masura Parvin, Nilufa Yesmin Nila, Nasrin Akter, Kohati Kisku and Arpita Biswas Arpita (defenders), Monika Chakma, Maria Manda, Ritu Porna Chakma, Sapna Rani, Most Munki Akhter, Mst Halima Akther and Mst Bonna Khatun (midfielders) Sanjida Akhter, Sumaya Matsushima, Sabina Khatun, Sauravi Akanda Prity, Mst Sagorika and Mst Sultana (strikers).
 

 

Football

Bangladesh Women's Football Team

