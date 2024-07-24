Bangladesh thrash Bhutan 5-1 as Sagorika slams hat-trick

Mst Sagorika slammed a brilliant hat-trick as Bangladesh national women's football team, came from behind, thrashed host Bhutan by 5-1 goals in the first of the two-match FIFA Tier-1 International Women's Friendly Football series held at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan on Wednesday.

Bhutan took the lead early and they maintained their lead till the breather. Bangladesh however staged a brilliant fight back and notched their commanding victory, courtesy of a hat-trick by Mst Sagorika.

Pema put Bhutan ahead in the 13th minute while after the breather Mst Sagorika restored the parity for Bangladesh in the 49th minute of the match.

Bangladesh took the lead through a goal scored by captain Sabina Khatun in the 53rd minute while Ritu Porno Chakma further widened the margin scoring the third goal for Bangladesh in the 55th minute of the match.

Sagorika made the score line 4-1 scoring her second and fourth goal for Bangladesh in the 76th minute while she sealed the victory completing her hat-trick and fifth for her team in the 90+1st minute of the match.

Bangladesh completely dominated the proceeding, especially in the second half, and notched their deserving victory on the day while Bhutan were off-colored.

The second and ultimate match between the two sides will be held on July 27 at the same venue.

Bangladesh team: Rupna Chakma , Mile Akter and Mst Yearzan Begum (goal keepers ) Sheuli Azim , Shamsunnahar, Masura Parvin, Nilufa Yesmin Nila, Nasrin Akter, Kohati Kisku and Arpita Biswas Arpita (defenders), Monika Chakma, Maria Manda, Ritu Porna Chakma, Sapna Rani, Most Munki Akhter, Mst Halima Akther and Mst Bonna Khatun (midfielders) Sanjida Akhter, Sumaya Matsushima, Sabina Khatun, Sauravi Akanda Prity, Mst Sagorika and Most Sultana (strikers).