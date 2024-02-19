Rony stars as Rangpur clinch nail biter against Barishal

Sports

TBS Report
19 February, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 10:12 pm

Related News

Rony stars as Rangpur clinch nail biter against Barishal

In reply, Rangpur won a humdinger with just one wicket and three balls to spare.

TBS Report
19 February, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 10:12 pm
Photo: Rangpur Riders
Photo: Rangpur Riders

Abu Hider Rony stole the show in the hotly anticipated 'Shakib vs Tamim' match between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders as he took the Bangladesh Premier League's (BPL) best bowling figures, 5-12 in his four overs to restrict Barishal to 151-9 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Rangpur won a humdinger with just one wicket and three balls to spare.

Barishal were cruising towards a 200-plus total when the second wicket Tom Banton got out at 110 in the 12th over.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

But from there, Rangpur fought back.

First, it was Shakib Al Hasan, who took the wicket of the Barishal captain Tamim Iqbal, with the first ball he bowled in the fourth over.

The Southpaw from Chattogram, Tamim, was batting very well before Shakib's introduction, scoring 33 from 20 balls in an innings with three boundaries and four sixes.

In trying to hit a delivery that was there to be driven, Tamim mistimed it and looped up for the fielder at short point Mahedi Hasan.

Shakib has now become the bowler to dismiss Tamim the most number of times in he BPL with five dismissals. 

With the Chattogram crowd constantly chanting against Shakib and creating a hostile environment for Rangpur, they seemed to feed off of that energy and played some of their best cricket.

Rony came into the attack and immediately hit his straps.

His first over consisted of three wickets - Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar and the in-form Kyle Mayers who was going all guns blazing and scored 46 from 27 balls - as Barishal slumped to 116-5 after 13 overs. 

Rony would later pick up the wickets of Mahmudullah Riyad and Mehidy Hasan Miraz to have his bowling figures look extremely pretty at 5-5 at that point. 

The bowling figures are nonetheless the best ever by a Bangladesh bowler in BPL history and the best bowling figures in this edition so far. 

In reply, Rangpur got off to an absolute flier, scoring 74 runs in the powerplay for the loss of just two wickets.

Shakib was aided by West Indian Brandon King who smashed four sixes and three boundaries in a 22-ball 44. 

Barishal fought back with the bowling of Mehidy Hasan Miraz who took three wickets for 24 runs in his four-over spell in the middle. 

Those included the wickets of King and Shakib, who scored 29 from 15 balls, and Mahedi Hasan.

 

Top News / Cricket

Abu Hider Rony / Rangpur riders / Fortune Barishal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

AC quilts by Paakhi: Utmost comfort in milder weather

11h | Brands
With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

1d | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Barca to make its own jersey brand; Potential producer Bangladesh

Barca to make its own jersey brand; Potential producer Bangladesh

43m | Videos
US-Bangladesh relation is getting normalize

US-Bangladesh relation is getting normalize

2h | Videos
Is regional language a weakness for getting a job?

Is regional language a weakness for getting a job?

1h | Videos
The first special train of Cox's Bazar will leave Dhaka on February 20

The first special train of Cox's Bazar will leave Dhaka on February 20

4h | Videos