PSG sign striker Kolo Muani from Frankfurt

Sports

Reuters
02 September, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 08:43 am

Related News

PSG sign striker Kolo Muani from Frankfurt

The transfer fee for the 24-year-old was not disclosed but French media said it was 90 million euros ($96.96 million).

Reuters
02 September, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 08:43 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Paris St Germain have signed of France forward Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt on a five-year contract, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

The transfer fee for the 24-year-old was not disclosed but French media said it was 90 million euros ($96.96 million).

"It's great to be back where it all began! I was attracted by the club's project. Now I can't wait to get to work and finally play in these colours," Kolo Muani said.

He played 50 games and scored 26 goals for the Bundesliga side following his move from Nantes in July last year.

Kolo Muani has nine caps and has scored once under France coach Didier Deschamps, who has included the striker in his squad for the Euro 2024 qualifier against Ireland and friendly with Germany this month.

Football

Randal Kolo Muani / psg

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Wall of emotions

17h | Features
Russian President Vladimir Putin has only travelled to former Soviet Union neighbouring countries and Iran, since the Ukraine war begun. In the photo Putin is seen taking part in a video conference call with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia 28 June 2021. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin is no longer visible in int'l summits

18h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Is debt monetisation fueling the inflation?

18h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Entry level European sedans available in Bangladesh

18h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

1d | TBS World
Why Mirpur's Tilli Kebabs Are Popular

Why Mirpur's Tilli Kebabs Are Popular

12h | TBS Food
Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

1d | TBS World
Story of Charukola’s sculpture Trivu

Story of Charukola’s sculpture Trivu

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni