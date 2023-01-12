Pacer Naveen pulls out of BBL after Australia dump Afghanistan series

12 January, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 05:04 pm

Citing the Taliban's moves to further restrict women's rights in the war-torn nation, Australia have pulled out from the bilateral series against Afghanistan. The five-time world champions were earlier scheduled to meet Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series after their tour of India in March this year.

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has pulled out of Big Bash League (BBL) after Cricket Australia decided to withdraw from the scheduled One Day International (ODI) series against the Asian nation. 

Citing the Taliban's moves to further restrict women's rights in the war-torn nation, Australia have pulled out from the bilateral series against Afghanistan. The five-time world champions were earlier scheduled to meet Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series after their tour of India in March this year.

The CA has decided to abandon the series after extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the Australian government. After CA announced that it has withdrawn from the upcoming ODI series, the Afghanistan pacer lashed out at the apex cricket board of Australia. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Naveen revealed that he has decided to not participate in the Big Bash League.

Naveen was earlier roped in by Sydney Sixers for the celebrated tournament. "Time to say won't be participating in big bash after this until they stop these childish decisions that's how they went about the one off test now ODI when a country is going through so much in place off being supportive you want to take the only reason of happiness from them #CA," the Afghanistan star said in his tweet.

Cricket Australia has made the decision after the Taliban regime imposed an indefinite ban on university education for girls. Afghanistan won't be participating in the Women's U19 T20 World Cup which will get underway on Saturday. The Asian nation is the only ICC full-member country that doesn't have a women's team. "CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan. (We) will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

