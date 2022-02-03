Mustafizur, Kayes help Comilla emerge victorious over Chattogram

A tremendous batting effort saw Comilla Victorians clinched a nine-wicket victory of Chattogram Challengers through D/L method, despite a fifer of Mustafizur Rahman in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The victory, Comilla's fourth in five games, propelled them to top of BPL again while Chattogram languished at fifth amongst the six teams.

In a rain curtailed game, that was reduced to 18-over affair, Chattogram were restricted to 138-8 but as per revised target Comilla were set 144 to win the game. They however made the chase a cake-walk, racing to the victory with 148-1 in just 16.3 overs.

Mustafizur Rahman with 5-27 from four overs helped the side restrict Chattogram to moderate total when the opponent appeared to have headed towards a big total.

Captain Imrul Kayes then led the charge from the front with a terrific 81 not out off 62 that was studded with six fours and five towering sixes. Fittingly he signed off the game with a six off Mrittujony Chowdhury that sailed over the point region.

Earlier in that over, Mrittujony claimed the wicket of Liton Das to deny Comilla a 10-wicket victory. Liton hammered four fours and three sixes for his 53 off 37.

He and Kayes combined for 138 runs for the opening stand, much to the delight of the Comilla fans.

Kayes appeared to have played on a different wicket after coming to

bat in his favourite opening position, instead of in-form Faf du Plessis. Hitting the Chattogram bowlers all corner of the park, he ensured his team won't face any hiccup at any point of the game.

Alongside him, Liton Das also played with unwavering resolve and denied Chattogram bowlers hurling the baton.

Earlier, put into bat first, Chattogram were well placed at 107-2 in 12.5 overs when the rain arrived. Their English recruit Will Jacks continued his rich vein of form, treating the Comilla bowlers in disdain.

Nahidul Islam forced Chattogram to make a disastrous start, dismissing Chadwick Walton for duck but Jacks and Afif Hossain kept the side rolling. Tanvir Islam broke the 62-run partnership, removing Afif for 27.

Shamim Patwari and Jacks got going well to keep Chattogram in the hunt for the big scorer. However the rain spoiled their party as Mustafizur Rahman found the wet pitch well suited to his cutters and slowers, which enabled him to take five wickets.

After the rain, Mustafizur brought back the side in the contest, taking out Jacks who struck 57 off 37 with five fours and three sixes and Shamim, who made 26 in the space of three deliveries. He then

cleaned up that tail with a display of cutter and slower to complete his third five-wicket haul in T20 cricket.