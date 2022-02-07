Mosaddek captain on paper for Sylhet, but Bopara to lead the side

Sylhet Sunrisers have played six games under the captaincy of Mosaddek Hossain Saikat in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) so far. They are currently sitting at the bottom of the table before they begin their Sylhet phase against Khulna Tigers on Monday.

But suddenly there is a change in the captaincy for the franchise. Ravi Bopara replaced Mosaddek as the new captain of the team.

Bopara came on to the toss with Khulna's Mushfiqur Rahim and it came as a shock to almost everyone in the ground. The franchise didn't give any prior notice or reason for this captaincy change.

Even before half an hour of the game Mosaddek was the captain of Sylhet, or as the media knew of. Despite Bopara captaining the team, Mosaddek was still the skipper on the paper of playing eleven which was distributed to the reporters before the match.

Sylhet's media manager Mashuk Ali told that the decision was taken according to Mosaddek's wish.

"Mosaaddek wanted to leave captaincy for the last few matches. The vice-captain Anamul Haque Bijoy wasn't eager to do the captaincy either. Later, the coach talked with Bopara to take over the role," Mashuk said after the match started.

Sylhet didn't notify the reporters about the change of captaincy in the Whatsapp group either. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) provided the players' list where the change was mentioned.

Mashuk further mentioned that the decision was finalised just before the match began, that's why Mosaddek's name remained as captain on the paper.

Earlier, Mehidy Hasan Miraz was removed from Chattogram Challengers' captaincy and there was a lot of drama regarding the matter.