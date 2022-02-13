Gallery to be opened in Mirpur during playoffs but no tickets will be sold to spectators

With the Covid-19 positivity rate dropping down considerably, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to allow spectators at grounds. Three-four thousand people will be allowed to enjoy the remaining matches of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) from the gallery although tickets won't be on sale as the franchises will decide whom they will give the tickets to.

Tanvir Ahmed Titu, chairman of the BCB's media committee, stated on Sunday that the six franchises will buy the tickets and allocate them according to their wish.

"Because of Covid-19, spectators were not allowed. On the basis of our discussion with the government and thanks to the sincere attempt of the board president, we will have some spectators back to the stadium. Three to four thousand people will be allowed inside the ground," he said.

The BCB is selling the tickets to the franchises keeping in mind the safety issues. "If the tickets are on sale, it will be difficult to follow to Covid protocols," said Titu.

"The spectators will maintain fair distance from each other and that's why we have decided not to sell too many tickets," he added.

One of the franchises informed that usually they get 170 tickets but this time they are getting 300. They will allocate the tickets to the team sponsors and their relatives.

It means that six franchises are getting 1800 tickets and about half of the tickets will be attained by the BCB. But it won't have the tickets on sale as it will allocate them to sponsor organisations, clubs, councillors, National Sports Council (NSC) and armed forces.

"The spectators coming to the ground have to follow the protocols. They have to wear masks, must be jabbed twice and bring the vaccination certificates," said Titu.

"I hope that more people will be allowed during the series against Afghanistan. They are the life of a stadium. I hope that they will be allowed inside the ground in the series. But they have to follow the rules and regulations imposed by the government," he added.

The BCB earlier informed that DRS would be available from the Dhaka phase but Titu informed that the technicians have not reached yet.

"The instruments have reached the country but the technicians haven't. We expected DRS to be available but I am afraid it won't be possible during the BPL. But it has been confirmed that DRS will be available in the Afghanistan series," Titu mentioned.