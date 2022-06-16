Morgan will know when time is right to step aside: Matthew Mott

Sports

Reuters
16 June, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 05:12 pm

Related News

Morgan will know when time is right to step aside: Matthew Mott

The form of Morgan, who turns 36 this year, could be a concern for England with the T20 World Cup scheduled for October-November in Australia but Mott said he could quickly return to form.

Reuters
16 June, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 05:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has struggled for form and fitness recently but the 35-year-old is a "long way off" the point where he is no longer worth his place in the team, newly-appointed white-ball coach Matthew Mott said.

Morgan took charge of the white-ball sides in December 2014, guiding England to the Twenty20 World Cup final two years later before helping them win the 50-overs event in 2019.

However, he has scored only one half-century in his last 24 white-ball innings for England and Mott said he will be determined to prove his worth.
"He always wants to be picked as a batter on form and merit," Mott said. "When he feels that's not the case he will step aside. "I think that's a long way off being at that point."

The form of Morgan, who turns 36 this year, could be a concern for England with the T20 World Cup scheduled for October-November in Australia but Mott said he could quickly return to form.

"Great players go through runs at different times and sometimes you flick a switch and it turns and you wonder what all the fuss has been about," the coach said.

"Definitely watching him bat in the nets he's in pretty good positions and going well. You can already tell what a profound influence he has on this group. He's got a lot of great cricket ahead of him."

Cricket

Eoin Morgan / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Prova reviewing the meter long pizza at C&#039;Zar, one of their signature items. Photo: Courtesy

The life of a food blogger

6h | Pursuit
Savrina Afrin. Illustration: TBS

Savrina Arifin: Success is at the intersection of passion and creativity

7h | Pursuit
Once considered a royal structure, the now dilapidated Ruplal House is almost hidden from view because of a jungle of tin-shed establishments. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Ruplal House: From Viceroy’s ball to disputed property

9h | Panorama
Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

1d | Wealth

More Videos from TBS

Where do all the export funds go

Where do all the export funds go

3h | Videos
Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

8h | Videos
New mocktails station in town

New mocktails station in town

9h | Videos
Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh