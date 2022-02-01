More multi-billion equity deals to be agreed across Europe, says LaLiga

Sports

Reuters
01 February, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 01:30 pm

Related News

More multi-billion equity deals to be agreed across Europe, says LaLiga

CVC has invested in Formula 1, Moto GP, rugby and tennis and it is the third time the private equity fund has tried to invest in a top European league after separate plans with Italy's Serie A and Germany's Bundesliga were scrapped last year.

Reuters
01 February, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 01:30 pm
More multi-billion equity deals to be agreed across Europe, says LaLiga

The 1.99 billion euros media rights deal between LaLiga and private equity firm CVC is likely to open the door for similar high-stake investments across Europe's major soccer leagues, LaLiga told Reuters on Monday.

"We are the first but won't be the only one," Spanish soccer league executive director Oscar Mayo told Reuters in an interview.

"Many leagues are calling us to ask if we can help them on how to structure their deal."

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's launch of the partnership, the first of its kind in soccer with a private equity fund, Mayo added: "France is on the verge of doing so and already have the support of their government, Portugal and Italy are also close. It won't take long to see similar deals being signed."

Reuters reported in December that buyout funds including CVC and Bain Capital were lining up preliminary bids for a stake worth some 1.5 billion euros in the French league media rights business.

Beyond a much-needed cash injection, Ligue 1 hopes that private equity firms could help make French soccer more attractive, and double or treble revenues in five to 10 years.

"The industry have matured enough now to have the credibility to do this type of partnership," Mayo said.

"Ten years ago the clubs were losing money, lots of players were suffering with unpaid salaries, we had a debt of more than 300 million euros with the government. The industry was not ready, it was difficult even to get financial help from banks. We needed to create stability and structure through the Financial Fair Play so we could inspire trust to investors."

The 1.99 billion euro investment will secure CVC an 8.2% stake in a new company that will manage revenues from LaLiga's broadcasting and sponsorship rights for 50 years.

LaLiga expects the total value of its business to increase from 24.2 to 33-35 billion euros in between seven to 10 years, and it will also help the clubs to invest their share of the money the right way.

The clubs will have to allocate 70% of funds for infrastructure and modernisation projects. Up to 15% can be used to sign players, with the remaining 15% for reducing debt. Each club will present its projects to LaLiga before June and it will have to be approved.

"We want to build in four years what would have taken 20 years to do in normal circumstances. We'll grow faster than other leagues and close the gap to the English Premier League," Mayo said, explaining that the first instalment of 400 million euros was delivered in January and in July CVC will have paid the first 1 billion euros.

The other 1 billion will be paid in instalments over the next two years.

"The clubs will be modernised, the fan experience will be better and our value will grow. The other European leagues are aware of that and will follow our path," Mayo said.

CVC has invested in Formula 1, Moto GP, rugby and tennis and it is the third time the private equity fund has tried to invest in a top European league after separate plans with Italy's Serie A and Germany's Bundesliga were scrapped last year.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao are taking legal action against LaLiga over the deal. The three clubs opted out from the deal, calling it "an illegal transaction that causes irreparable damage" to Spanish football.

Football

La Liga / CVC Deal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

3h | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

6h | Habitat
The students of Swapna come from humble backgrounds and are working hard to change their lives. Photo : Courtesy

Swapna: Helping underprivileged students chase their higher education dreams

5h | Panorama
Bangladeshis investing abroad

Bangladeshis investing abroad: Long-term benefits outweigh the costs of any potential shocks

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

1d | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

1d | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

6
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'