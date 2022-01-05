Minhajul Abedin Nannu tests positive for Covid-19

Minhajul Abedin Nannu, the chairman of the selection committee of the Bangladesh national cricket team, has tested positive for Covid-19. Nannu himself confirmed the news to The Business Standard (TBS).

Apart from a mild fever, the former captain is keeping fine. Nannu stated that the result might be false positive. That's why he will undergo another Covid test on Thursday.

Nannu told TBS, "Suddenly I underwent Covid-19 screening and tested positive. But I am alright, apart from a mild fever. The result might be false positive. Tomorrow I will undergo another test."

Earlier, newly appointed media committee chairman of the BCB Tanvir Ahmed Titu tested positive on Tuesday. He told TBS, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been in isolation at home. I am doing fine. Please pray for me," he said. 

