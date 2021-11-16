'We want the support of fans the most at this moment': Chief selector Nannu upon the announcement of squad

Bangladesh cricket team's chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu has today spoken to the press after the announcement of T20I squad for the Pakistan series.

Nannu has asked the fans for their support to the team as that would help the players to perform well and redeem their confidence.

"There are a number of changes from the World Cup squad. We finished the World Cup in despair. Now we need to walk a new path. The team played well at home before the World Cup. We have won almost all the white ball series in the Mujib year. This time we are playing against Pakistan. Pakistan is a very good team.I hope the boys will do well on the home field."

"We want the support of fans the most at this moment. Support the players well, so that they can play good cricket."

"We all know there have been disappointing performances in the World Cup. We have to see some new players if we want to go on a new path. This format is the place to bring changes on a quick note. So let's see the new players. Hopefully, those we have taken are fully prepared for the international arena. They have been training in HP. We are also optimistic that they will do well."

"We did not expect such a performance in the World Cup. Our team was not that bad. Everyone has given us enough pleasure at home before the World Cup, played well, performed thrillingly. These players must be supported. We can't throw them away because they did badly in the World Cup. We have discussed a lot. We also have to think about the future. There is another World Cup next year. Preparations for the World Cup will start immediately after the BPL. Let's see... If we perform well in this series, the way forward will be easier."

Bangladesh will take the field of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Mirpur on 19 November for the first T20I against Pakistan.