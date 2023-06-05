'Shakib's absence a concern for us'

Sports

TBS Report
05 June, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 05:14 pm

Related News

'Shakib's absence a concern for us'

"Shakib is our best player and the captain. It's definitely a concern for us. But there are other players, they are capable of giving their best to the team and the country," Nannu said on Monday.

TBS Report
05 June, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 05:14 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan got injured during the Ireland series last month and has been ruled out of the one-off Afghanistan Test this month. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the 15-man squad for the Test on Sunday and Shakib has been excluded as expected.

Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu thinks Shakib's absence is a matter of concern for the Team in red-ball cricket. Even though he believes the rest of the team are well capable of playing their best without Shakib.

"Shakib is our best player and the captain. It's definitely a concern for us. But there are other players, they are capable of giving their best to the team and the country," Nannu said on Monday.

The only Test match begins on 14 July at Mirpur. Litton Das is set to lead the side in the absence of Shakib.

Bangladesh team are a bit cautious facing Afghanistan even though they are not a big worry for the Tigers.

"The conditions are really challenging. We have tried to build a strong squad. Hopefully, we will play our best cricket against Afghanistan."

The Tigers have played only one Test against Afghanistan before where they lost to the visitors four years ago. Nannu is confident the team will bring a better result this time. 

"We played against them long ago (in Test cricket). The players are more mature and experienced now. If we can play our best, the result will hopefully come in our favour," he added.

Nannu also talked about the two newcomers to the side - Shahadat Hossain Dipu and Mushfik Hasan. He believes if either of them gets a chance, they will show why they are in the team. 

"We are confident about them. They will prove their worth in red-ball cricket if they get a chance. Dipu is well capable of the international circuit. Mushfik is capable of bowling good for longer spells."

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Minhajul Abedin Nannu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

9h | Panorama
New battleground of global powers

New battleground of global powers

1d | Panorama
Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

1d | Panorama
US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

7h | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

21h | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

1d | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers