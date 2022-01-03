Nannu-Ashraful fight doesn't entertain raged BCB

BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu and former captain Mohammed Ashraful have joined a battle of words. These two people, who are very well known in the country's cricket, are attacking each other in reciprocal statements. BCB did not like the matter. Jalal Yunus, chairman of the BCB Cricket Operations Committee, expressed his dissatisfaction over this.

Nannu called Ashraful a national traitor and a fixer in a television show on Sunday. Ashraful did not remain silent after such a statement. The national hero of his time came to Facebook Live and responded to Nannu's remarks. Ashraful claimed that he is not able to return to the national team due to Nannu's personal dislike.

BCB did not take the matter in a good way. Jalal Yunus told reporters at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday, "Since Ashraful is a current player and a former captain, I don't think it's right to attack him this directly. I heard about it. We talked about it."

Jalal Yunus said that he will talk to BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon about the matter. "It's not right to attack anyone like that," he said, "You are in a position on the board. It would have been better not to have made such a comment from that place. Since the Selection Committee is under the Cricket Operations Committee, I have talked to them about it even today. I will also discuss this with the board president."

A question arose whether Nannu-Ashraful's personal conflict will create problems in team selection in near future. Answering such a question, Jalal Yunus said, "I don't think anything like that will happen. Personally, I don't think anyone will be a victim of this. Those who are going to get selected will be selected according to their performance assessments."