Litton's Surrey Jaguars seal final berth in Global T20 Canada

Sports

TBS Report
05 August, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 03:19 pm

Related News

Litton's Surrey Jaguars seal final berth in Global T20 Canada

Their victory was enabled by the sensational bowling performances of Junaid Siddique (4/22), Ruben Trumpelmann (2/26) and Karthik Meiyappan (2/24).

TBS Report
05 August, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 03:19 pm
Litton&#039;s Surrey Jaguars seal final berth in Global T20 Canada

The Playoff stages of the Global t20 Canada saw Litton Das' Surrey Jaguars register a comprehensive 38 run victory over the Vancouver Knights in Qualifier 1 to find themselves in the final.

Their victory was enabled by the sensational bowling performances of Junaid Siddique (4/22), Ruben Trumpelmann (2/26) and Karthik Meiyappan (2/24).

The second encounter of the day saw the Montreal Tigers assert a dominant victory over the Brampton Wolves, winning with by 9 wickets (with 34 balls remaining) in the Eliminator Chris Lynn played a stellar knock to ensure the victory for the Tigers. With the day's results, the Surrey Jaguars have made their way to the final, while Vancouver Knights take on the Brampton Wolves for a place in the finals. 

The Jaguars were asked to set a target by the Vancouver Knights. Both openers, Mohammad Haris (20) and Jatinder Singh (15) got starts but failed to make it count.

At the end of the powerplay, the Jaguars were placed at 45/2.  Pargat Singh (2) ran himself out soon after, while Litton Das (16) also departed after a promising start. Skipper Iftikhar Ahmed (36) and Ayaan Khan (29) put together a partnership, but both batters were scalped in pursuit of a higher run rate. Following their demise, their tail struggled to make an impact. Junaid Siddique (4/22) was the standout bowler for the Knights, restricting the Jaguars to 139/9.

The Knights' response fell apart early on.

At the end of the powerplay, the Knights were struggling at 31/4 with the early dismissals of Rayyan Pathan (4), Mohammad Rizwan (4), Rassie Van Der Dussen (6) and Harsh Thaker (4). Following this, Najibullah Zadran (15) and Fabian Allen (27) were a glimmer of hope but departed soon enough. Expectedly the tail struggled to make a significant contribution despite Trumpelmann's (11) knock and were bundled out for 101.

The second match of the day saw the Brampton Wolves having a solid start.

At the end of the powerplay, there were placed at 34/1 with the loss of Usman Khan (11). Aaron Johnson (31) played a fine knock at the top of the innings before he was scalped by Ayaan Khan. Mark Chapman (11) and Colin are Grandhomme (20) failed to convert their starts and the innings eventually collapsed. The Wolves finished at a low total of 104/10. Matthew Forde proved lethal with figures of 4/16. 

In response, the Tigers made a quick meal of their target. Openers Chris Lynn (63*) and M. Waseem (23) registered a 72-run partnership. Chris Lynn was in fine form dispatching ten boundaries. Srimantha Wijeyeratne joined Chris Lynn to get the Tigers home with ease, winning by 9 wickets (with 34 balls remaining)

Cricket

Global T20 Canada / Litton Das / Surrey Jaguars

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Of ancient art, modern charm and timeless appeal of rugs

7h | Brands
Stock market investors in Bangladesh should still remain aware about the effect of high inflation on the fundamentals of the listed companies. Photo: TBS

Mastering stock market decision making in the face of inflation

9h | Panorama
Prospective migrants seek respite from the sun by sitting on road dividers, shaded by the under-construction metro rail above. Photo: Saleh Shafiq

The remittance heroes who dream on road dividers

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

1h | TBS Stories
Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

2h | TBS Stories
Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

3h | TBS World
Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

6
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ecuador hit Colombia for six in World Cup qualifier