I think it's all about staying calm during tough times: Litton

Bangladesh top-order batter Litton Das said worrying too much won't do any good during difficult times and it's important to stay calm and positive.

Opening batter Litton, who has been going through a rough patch especially in white-ball cricket, said "overthinking" during lean phases might make the situation even worse.

"You don't have to think too much during bad phases. It will make the situation worse. You have only one alternative, that is how much importance you are giving to your training," Litton said in a recent video uploaded on social media by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

"I think it's all about staying cool and calm during bad times."

The 29-year-old batter hopes to regain his form as well as believes that Bangladesh will do well in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"Since the 2022 T20 World Cup, our team has been quite balanced. We have won a lot of series and played good T20 cricket. We are not winning just like that. We are playing well and beating good teams," he said.

Litton, who has 260 T20 World Cup runs at a strike-rate of just 113.04, admitted that he has been an underperformer given the ability and talent he has.

"My performance has not been up to the mark. I have not performed given the calibre I have," he stated.

Litton might be in action on Tuesday at 9 pm BDST when Bangladesh will take on the USA in the first T20I of the three-match series in Houston.