The last act - How Sikandar Raza outsmarted MS Dhoni in tense finish

Sports

Hindustan Times
30 April, 2023, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 11:47 pm

Related News

The last act - How Sikandar Raza outsmarted MS Dhoni in tense finish

But on Sunday, even as he changed the fielding positions for a few, warned the outfielders to sprint quickly, he was outsmarted by Sikandar Raza in the final ball of what was a dramatic chase for Punjab Kings, who eventually pulled off a record victory against CSK.

Hindustan Times
30 April, 2023, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 11:47 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

If MS Dhoni is the maestro of last-over finishes with the bat, a glimpse of which was seen on Sunday at the Chepauk, he also is a master tactian when it comes to defending runs in the final over. He knows which bowler to get in and when and how to set the field. 

Often at times, Dhoni has even warned fielders of a possible catch, as seen through his career. Experience and sheer cricketing intelligence has come a long way for Dhoni in this aspect. 

But on Sunday, even as he changed the fielding positions for a few, warned the outfielders to sprint quickly, he was outsmarted by Sikandar Raza in the final ball of what was a dramatic chase for Punjab Kings, who eventually pulled off a record victory against CSK.

Seldom has Chepauk been silenced in IPL. And with a 201-run target on the board for the visiting side, Punjab Kings, and with master tactician MS Dhoni in the field and at his best, Chennai Super Kings fans hoped for the best. But Punjab had their plans straight.

Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh got the visitors off to a brisk start in the powerplay with the latter carrying the momentum after the captain's dismissal. CSK bounced back as Dhoni deployed his spin unit to bowl in tandem with the wickets getting slower. The plan worked impressively for Chennai before Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran took on the attack after the second timeout.

CSK bounced back again with crucial wickets and then found themselves lucky with the dismissal of dangerous-looking Jitesh Sharma as Rasheed took an inch-perfect catch, leaving Punjab to chase nine runs in the last over against Matheesha Pathirana.

Baby Malinga looked as dangerous as the original version as he leaked only two runs off the last three balls. Raza then managed to take two singles each in the next two deliveries reducing the equation down to three off one.

Chepauk crowd looked tensed, but in Dhoni they believed. The captain looked calm as he signalled the outfielder deep on the off side to sprint hard in a bid to deny a Super Over scenario. There were also some fielding changes made by Dhoni with a sweeper cover and a long-off in and three in the leg side. Meanwhile, there remained a confusion among the PBKS batters as the signal from the dug out was to retire one of the batters to get a fitter one to run for the singles.

Eventually it was settled and no changes were made as Raza geared up for the last ball. Pathirana went slower and on the stumps as Raza shuffled across and helped it over backward square leg. The shot wasn't hard enough and hence Raza sprinted for the runs while Theekshana chased for the ball. The boundary was stopped, but by the time the ball was thrown back to Dhoni, PBKS had completed the chase.

Chennai have never lost an afternoon game in Chepauk in IPL history with a 7 out of 7 record. But PBKS's win ensured the end of that streak. Punjab also became the first visiting side to beat Chennai after the hosts scored 200 or more rusn at the venue.

Cricket

Sikandar raza / MS Dhoni / Ipl 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cooling masks can ensure the extra care that your sun-stressed skin deserves during the summer. Photo: Collected

5 easy homemade cooling face masks you need this summer

13h | Mode
Gulshan Lake Park & Dhanmondi Lake Park

A tale of two parks

15h | Panorama
Pinky is one of those ace influencers who promotes low-budget fashion that elevates ones personality. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pinky Peya: Promoting affordable fashion and effortless beauty

13h | Mode
Encouraging companies to impose additional burdens on suppliers may not be beneficial for poor farmers. Photo: DW

New supply chain laws shake suppliers in developing world

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

5h | TBS World
Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

6h | TBS Stories
5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

12h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022