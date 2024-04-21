Kolkata survive late Karn scare to claim 1-run win against Bengaluru in Eden high-scorer

Sports

AFP
21 April, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 09:31 pm

Related News

Kolkata survive late Karn scare to claim 1-run win against Bengaluru in Eden high-scorer

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batters put up a solid fight till the last ball but it wasn't enough for them to claim their second win of the season.

AFP
21 April, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 09:31 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders survived a late charge by Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsmen to win by one run in an IPL thriller after Virat Kohli's angry outburst at his dismissal on Sunday.

Bengaluru conceded 222-6 after electing to field first at Kolkata's Eden Gardens with Phil Salt smashing 48 off 14 balls and skipper Shreyas Iyer hitting 50.

Needing 21 to win in the final over by Mitchell Starc, Bengaluru's number 10 Karn Sharma hit the Australian left-arm quick for three sixes before being caught and bowled.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Wicketkeeper Salt then ran out Lockie Ferguson on the last ball despite a wide throw by the fielder as Bengaluru were bowled out for 221.

Bengaluru slipped early in their chase when Kohli, who made a seven-ball 18, fell caught and bowled off Harshit Rana.

But the former India captain looked confident the high full-toss was above his waist as the umpires checked for a no-ball.

TV umpire Michael Gough declared it out after technology suggested the trajectory of the ball dipped below the waist of the batsman, who returned furious after exchanging words with the on-field officials.

"It was crazy. Rules are rules, Virat and myself in that space thought the ball was higher than his waist," skipper Faf du Plessis, who was with Kohli at the other end when the drama unfolded, said.

"You always find one team happy and the other not so with such decisions."

The drama did not help Bengaluru in their chase as the bottom-placed side in the 10-team table slumped to their seventh loss in eight matches.

Earlier Kolkata started strongly with Salt's explosive knock as the England wicketkeeper-batsman smashed seven fours and three sixes.

Fast bowlers Yash Dayal and Cameron Green took two wickets each to dent Kolkata's top and middle-order but Iyer kept calm to raise his fifty in 35 balls. He fell after a 40-run stand with Rinku Singh, who hit 24.

Andre Russell, who made 27 off 10 balls and Ramandeep Singh, who hit 24 off nine, finished with a flourish in an unbeaten stand of 43.

Russell then turned up with his pace bowling as he took three wickets and fellow West Indian Sunil Narine took two to dent the chase.

England batsman Will Jacks, who made 55, and Rajat Patidar, who hit 52, attempted to set up the chase in a 102-run third-wicket stand, which was broken by Russell.

Russell took down both the batsmen in one over and mystery spinner Narine came up with another double blow in one over including Green and Mahipal Lomror.

Dinesh Karthik with his 18-ball 25 and Sharma with 20 off seven balls tried their best to chase down the target but Kolkata held their nerve.

Cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders / Royal Challengers Bangalore / IPL 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

5h | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

10h | Wheels
From observing scores of successful taan samiti, one thing becomes clear: it is the transparent and flexible mechanism in place based on trust among participants (be it hotel employees, small-time traders, etc) which makes it work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How community-based 'money clubs' empower the common man

13h | Panorama
Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

1h | Videos
How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

2h | Videos
Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

3h | Videos
Seven banks achieve record profits in 2023

Seven banks achieve record profits in 2023

5h | Videos