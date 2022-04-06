Joy leaps 37 places in ICC Test rankings

Joy's century was the first one by a Bangladeshi batter in this format on South African soil. It was also the highest individual score by an Asian opener in South Africa. 

Photo: CSA
Photo: CSA

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who broke many records on his way to a magnificent 137 off 326 against South Africa in Durban, has climbed up the ICC Test rankings ladder. The 21-year-old has taken a big leap to be ranked 66th in the Test rankings for batters after just his third Test match. Before the match, Joy was ranked 103rd.

Although Bangladesh ended up losing the first Test match by a massive margin because of batting failure, Joy was one of the few shining lights when it came to batting. Joy saw wickets fall at the other end but remained calm and composed before becoming the last batter to be dismissed in the first innings. 

Joy's century was the first one by a Bangladeshi batter in this format on South African soil. It was also the highest individual score by an Asian opener in South Africa. 

Litton Das remains Bangladesh's highest-ranked batter in Tests (17th) although he was 13th before the start of the series. 

