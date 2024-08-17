Groin injury rules Mahmudul out of Pakistan Test series

The injury occurred while he was fielding during the first four-day match against Pakistan 'A'.

BCB's chief physician, Dr. Debashis Chowdhury, confirmed that Mahmudul will need at least three weeks to recover. "He sustained a right groin injury while fielding, and it will take around three weeks for him to fully recover," said Dr. Chowdhury.

Mahmudul was expected to join the national Test squad after completing the two four-day matches against Pakistan 'A'. He was in excellent form, scoring 65 runs in the first innings of the match. Unfortunately, the injury prevented him from batting in the second innings.

The selectors are currently awaiting a report from the national team's physiotherapist, Bayejidul Islam, before deciding on Mahmudul's replacement. The announcement of the replacement is expected tomorrow.

Mahmudul had also shown strong performances in Australia with Bangladesh's High-Performance team, where he played against Pakistan Shaheens. He scored 69 and 65 runs in the two innings of the second four-day match and played a crucial role in the team's victory by taking five wickets for 21 runs.

The first Test of the Bangladesh-Pakistan series is scheduled to begin on August 21 in Rawalpindi.

