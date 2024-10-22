Joy and Mushfiq fight back after early blows against South Africa

Bangladesh endured a tough second day of their first Test against South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today, finishing at 101 for 3 at stumps, still trailing by 101 runs.

The day saw South Africa's bowlers, particularly Kagiso Rabada, dominate as Bangladesh faced another shaky start to their innings after being bowled out for just 106 in the first innings.

Rabada wasted no time in dismantling Bangladesh's top order, striking twice in quick succession in the third over. Shadman Islam was the first to fall, struggling to handle the extra bounce as he edged to short leg for 3, where Tony de Zorzi took a sharp catch. Just three balls later, Mominul Haque, Bangladesh's most experienced batter, was dismissed for a duck, edging to the slip cordon where Wiaan Mulder held onto a low catch. Mominul's dismal form continued, having scored just 4 runs in the first innings.

Bangladesh went into Tea precariously placed at 19-2, but opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto steadied the innings with a 55-run partnership. Shanto looked solid for his 23 but was eventually trapped lbw by Keshav Maharaj, leaving Bangladesh at 59 for 3. Mushfiqur Rahim joined Joy at the crease and guided the team to 101-3 at the close of play. Joy remained unbeaten on 38, while Mushfiqur played a crucial hand, reaching 31 not out by the end of the day.

Mushfiqur's innings also saw him achieve a significant milestone, becoming the first Bangladeshi to surpass 6,000 runs in Test cricket. His presence will be vital as Bangladesh looks to close the deficit against a strong South African bowling attack on what has been a challenging pitch.

Earlier in the day, South Africa extended their first-innings lead to 202 runs before being bowled out for 308. Resuming on 140-6, the Proteas frustrated the Bangladeshi bowlers with crucial lower-order partnerships. Kyle Verreynne played a heroic knock, finishing with 114 as he formed a 119-run stand with Wiaan Mulder (54) for the seventh wicket and later added 66 with Dane Piedt (32) for the tenth wicket. Verreynne's brilliant innings came to an end when he was stumped off Mehedi Hasan Miraz, who finished with two wickets.

Taijul Islam, who had picked up five wickets on the previous day, could not add to his tally, while Hasan Mahmud claimed two more wickets to finish with figures of 3 for 67. Despite their efforts, South Africa managed to build a significant lead, leaving Bangladesh with an uphill task in their second innings.

Bangladesh now face a tough challenge on Day 3, needing to build a solid partnership between Mushfiqur and Joy if they are to take the match into the fourth innings.