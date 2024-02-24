India bowl out England for 353 with Root 122 not out

Root put on 102 runs with overnight partner Ollie Robinson, who made 58, but his departure brought a quick end to the England innings.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Joe Root remained unbeaten on 122 but ran out of partners as India bowled out England for 353 on day two of the fourth Test on Saturday.

Root put on 102 runs with overnight partner Ollie Robinson, who made 58, but his departure brought a quick end to the England innings.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja returned figures of 4-67 and wiped off the tail. Debutant fast bowler Akash Deep took three wickets.

Jadeja ended the century stand as he got Robinson caught behind off a reverse sweep, a decision the batsman reviewed. Replays suggested the ball grazed the glove on the way to the wicketkeeper.

Shoaib Bashir and last man James Anderson were both out for a duck off Jadeja.

Root, who made his 31st Test ton on the opening day to pull England out of early trouble from 112-5, remained patient after beginning the second morning on 106.

Robinson took on the Indian attack and raised his first Test fifty off Jadeja with a sweep for four, as skipper Ben Stokes led the applause from the dressing room.

Robinson, who is playing his first match in the series in place of Mark Wood, was the more active partner this morning and hit nine fours and one six in his 90-ball knock.

He started the day with a boundary off Mohammed Siraj, who soon took the second new ball, but England kept up the scoring as Robinson smashed Deep for three boundaries in an over.

Deep rattled the opposition with his three early wickets on Friday after the tourists elected to bat first.

