ICC restores Sri Lanka's membership two months after suspension

Sports

Reuters
28 January, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 08:27 pm

Related News

ICC restores Sri Lanka's membership two months after suspension

The sport's governing body suspended the SLC on 10 November for government interference after Sri Lanka's ministry of sport dismissed the SLC board and replaced it with an interim committee following the country's poor performance at last year's 50-over World Cup.

Reuters
28 January, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 08:27 pm
ICC restores Sri Lanka&#039;s membership two months after suspension

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been reinstated as a member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) after a two-month suspension, the ICC said on Sunday.

The sport's governing body suspended the SLC on Nov. 10 for government interference after Sri Lanka's ministry of sport dismissed the SLC board and replaced it with an interim committee following the country's poor performance at last year's 50-over World Cup.

The SLC filed an appeal against their suspension with the ICC on Nov. 21.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The (ICC) board have been monitoring the situation since the suspension and are now satisfied that SLC are no longer in breach of membership obligations," ICC said in a statement.

Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket Team / icc

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gear up for safety: Top 5 certified motorcycle helmets

10h | Wheels
Under the School Level Improvement Plan (SLIP), primary schools are now renovating their interior with colourful classes and balconies. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Halim: The artist who travels and paints primary schools across Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
The moral weight of this judgement will have a huge effect on the psychology of those countries who have been supporting Israel unconditionally thus far. Photo: Bloomberg

Why the ICJ ruling, despite falling short on ceasefire, is damaging for Israel

13h | Panorama
Fashion designers are working at the design studio of Texweave. Photo: TAD Group

Pay attention to the dearth of fashion designers in apparel industry

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

42m | Videos
Children are happy even with discarded toys

Children are happy even with discarded toys

1h | Videos
Saudi Arabia’s first alcohol store is a big step, but also aims to tackle a longstanding problem

Saudi Arabia’s first alcohol store is a big step, but also aims to tackle a longstanding problem

2h | Videos
Who will be the next Liverpool manager?

Who will be the next Liverpool manager?

4h | Videos