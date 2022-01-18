I don’t want to talk about BCB, that's history: Steve Rhodes

Steve Rhodes returned to Bangladesh as Comilla Victorians adviser two and a half years after he was stripped of his duty as Bangladesh's head coach after a poor performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The way his reign ended, raised questions among the cricket fraternity. But the English coach didn't want to spark any new controversy regarding his sack and the way BCB reacted upon his return to the country.

"It's great to be back. One thing when I arrived is that Comilla Victorians made me feel very welcomed which was very special. Thankfully for me wherever I am going people seem so accommodating and so friendly and I feel very honoured to be back here with good people in a place I really enjoy," Rhodes said while speaking to the media on Tuesday.

He was asked about his sack soon after the terrible 2019 CWC campaign came to an end. But he refused to create any new controversy.

"I don't really want to drag into any conversation about BCB or anything. I don't think that would be fair. That's history," Rhodes said.

"People's departure from any job or any post people has opinions but I don't really want to get too involved in that. All I can say is how pleased I am to be back with the public in Bangladesh," he added.

According to Rhodes, Bangladesh had a pretty decent campaign in 2019 CWC sans the Pakistan game. He believes the scenario would have been different if one or two results came in their favour.

"If you look back at the games maybe apart from the Pakistan game we played really well in all the games. Even in defeat against India and England, we put up a good show. It wasn't an annihilation of Bangladesh. We played some really good cricket and mixed in between the World Cup we actually had some good wins and we pushed New Zealand in the World Cup. I don't think it was as bad as people probably think," Rhodes further said.

Rhodes has been an avid follower of Bangladesh cricket since he left the country in 2019.

"I know these sound crazy but I followed it (Bangladesh cricket) very very very closely. I really enjoyed my time here as I am going to enjoy the next five weeks with Comilla. I followed everything that was going on and what you guys were reporting with Bangladesh cricket," he concluded.