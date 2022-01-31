Holder's four-ball salvo earns Windies series win over England

Sports

Reuters
31 January, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 01:20 pm

Related News

Holder's four-ball salvo earns Windies series win over England

Holder bowled Saqib Mahmood to become only the fourth player to claim four wickets in four balls in T20 history having already secured the scalps of Chris Jordan, Sam Billings and Adil Rashid in consecutive balls.

Reuters
31 January, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 01:20 pm
Photo: ICC via Getty Images
Photo: ICC via Getty Images

Jason Holder shattered England's hopes of T20 success on Sunday with four wickets in the final four balls to lead the West Indies to a 17-run victory in Barbados and clinch a 3-2 series win over the tourists.

Holder bowled Saqib Mahmood to become only the fourth player to claim four wickets in four balls in T20 history having already secured the scalps of Chris Jordan, Sam Billings and Adil Rashid in consecutive balls.

"Classic finish," Holder said, according to cricinfo. "Not the best of starts but (we were) just trying to stay in the game.

"People are seeing what I can do and giving me the responsibility. Every time I step on the field it's about what I can deliver for the team."

The West Indies had set England a target of 180 to win after hitting 179 for four, with captain Kieron Pollard top scoring for the hosts with 41 runs from 25 balls.

After losing Jason Roy with eight runs on the board, England steadied themselves as James Vince scored 55 before he was caught by Fabian Allen off Akeal Hosein's bowling.

Billings took up England's attempt to chase down the West Indies' total but, with Jordan caught by Hayden Walsh off Holder, the collapse began.

Billings fell next ball to the same combination while Rashid and Mahmood were soon on their way back to the pavilion as the West Indies clinched the series decider in emphatic style.

Cricket

Jason Holder / West Indies vs England

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Some of us are launching telescopes that can see the Big Bang just as others are threatening war for no good reason. That says it all. Illustration: TBS

‘Sapiens’? Humans are not wise. Just too smart for our own good

2h | Panorama
Dear regulators, please back convergence in journalism to spur competition

Dear regulators, please back convergence in journalism to spur competition

5h | Panorama
Giant fish attracts not only potential buyers but also curious onlookers, however, the fish traders always give priority to those who can buy the whole fish. Photo: Collected

The economy and ecology of the Tk one lakh fish

6h | Panorama
Changes to the broadcaster’s financing model will force it to abandon its traditional place in the British and global media landscape. Photo: Bloomberg

The BBC is dead, long live the BBC

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

19h | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

19h | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

21h | Videos
People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

3
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

4
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March