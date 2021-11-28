Haaland scores on return to keep Dortmund on Bayern's heels

Sports

Reuters
28 November, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 11:54 am

Related News

Haaland scores on return to keep Dortmund on Bayern's heels

With their sixth win in the last seven league matches, Dortmund moved up to 30 points, one behind Bayern, who edged past Arminia Bielefeld 1-0.

Reuters
28 November, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 11:54 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Borussia Dortmund top striker Erling Haaland scored on his comeback with a second-half volley as his team came from a goal down to beat VfL Wolfsburg 3-1 on Saturday and stay a point behind leaders Bayern Munich.

The Norwegian striker scored in the 81st minute after coming on as a second-half substitute following his recovery from a hip flexor muscle injury that had sidelined him since mid-October.

With their sixth win in the last seven league matches, Dortmund moved up to 30 points, one behind Bayern, who edged past Arminia Bielefeld 1-0.

The Bundesliga's top two teams face each other next weekend.

"A lot has happened in the past few days. But we played a good game and the result stands above everything else," Dortmund's Julian Brandt said.

Dortmund had crashed out of the Champions League on Wednesday with a 3-1 loss to Sporting Lisbon.

"We are extremely happy. Now we have a good full week to prepare for Bayern and we will go into that game with a lot of confidence."

The Wolves took a second-minute lead through Wout Weghorst who headed in at the near post to complete a textbook break that had left the Dortmund backline exposed.

The Ruhr valley club levelled with an Emre Can penalty in the 35th after captain Marco Reus was brought down in the box by Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix.

Donyell Malen put them in front by rifling in from a Reus pass to score for the third consecutive game in all competitions.

There was more good news for the visitors, with Haaland making a second-half substitute appearance and looking as sharp as ever ahead of the big game against the Bavarians next week.

Heneeded only eight minutes on the pitch to bag his 10th league goal in seven appearances, volleying in from close range to become the youngest ever player to reach 50 Bundesliga goals at 21 years and 128 days.

Football

Erling Haaland / Borussia Dortmund / Bundesliga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Kamol Das

Parrots flock in their thousands to Gumai Beel in Ctg 

19m | In Focus
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

54m | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

14h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

World races to contain new Omicron variant

World races to contain new Omicron variant

16h | Videos
8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

16h | Videos
Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

16h | Videos
Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

4
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 