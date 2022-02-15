Gu takes second medal of Beijing Games

Sports

BSS
15 February, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 02:38 pm

Related News

Gu takes second medal of Beijing Games

The 18-year-old Gu, the face of the Games after winning gold for China in Big Air last week, was third after her first run and took a hefty backwards tumble on her second, leaving her in eighth place heading into her third and final run.

BSS
15 February, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 02:38 pm
Gu takes second medal of Beijing Games

Californian-born Chinese sensation Eileen Gu won her second medal of the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday but had to settle for silver in a Freeski slopestyle competition won by Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud.

The 18-year-old Gu, the face of the Games after winning gold for China in Big Air last week, was third after her first run and took a hefty backwards tumble on her second, leaving her in eighth place heading into her third and final run.

She nailed her last attempt to jump into second but faced a nervous wait with Norway's Johanne Killi and Estonian competition favourite Kelly Sildaru still to go.

Neither could match Gu's score of 86.23, giving her the silver medal.

"I wanted to get on the podium more than anything, so landing I just felt relieved," said Gu, munching on a local steamed bun after the competition.

"I'm out here representing myself and the sport to people so just to be able to put down a run and show people what's possible when you're under pressure is another thing that I'm proud to represent."

Gu will have another shot at a medal in the Freeski halfpipe, with the qualification round taking place on Thursday and the final on Friday.

She the "trifecta" of three freestyle skiing medals at the Games had "always been my goal".

"It's definitely lofty but it's something I know I can do," she said.

Gremaud won gold with a score of 86.56. Sildaru took bronze on 82.06.

Others

Beijing 2022 / Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

1h | Panorama
Proposed coordinated complex of public library and national museum at Shahbag. Photo: Courtesy

National Public Library and the National Museum renovation: A bold vision for the future

4h | Habitat
No need for so many non-bank financial institutions

‘No need for so many non-bank financial institutions’

4h | Panorama
Good handwriting does not only mean writing picture-perfect print-like letters, it has certain morphology as well. Photo : Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Who still needs to learn handwriting in the digital era?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The capital decked in red and yellow

The capital decked in red and yellow

4h | Videos
Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

4h | Videos
Blinds are also working on social media

Blinds are also working on social media

4h | Videos
Sundarbans Day today

Sundarbans Day today

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director