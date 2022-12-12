'Thank you for making us smile': Pele, Mbappe pay tribute to Ronaldo after World Cup exit

FIFA World Cup 2022

Hindustan Times
12 December, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 05:40 pm

Reacting to the post on Instagram, Brazil legend Pele and France's Kylian Mbappe hailed the former Manchester United star. "Thank you for making us smile my friend", wrote Pele.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Portugal crashed out of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, losing to Morocco in their quarter-final clash of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. Youssef En-Nesyri was the only goalscorer in the match as the African nation sealed a 1-0 win to dash Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of winning a World Cup trophy in probably his last-ever appearance.

After the match, Ronaldo also had a message for his fans and stated that he 'fought hard for this dream'. "Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting our country's name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream. I fought for it. fought hard for this dream", he wrote.

"In the 5 appearances scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and never gave up on that dream. Sadly, yesterday, the dream ended.

"It's not worth reacting to heat. I just want you all to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed not for a moment. I was always one fighting for the objective of all and I would never turn my back on my colleagues and my country."

"Not much more to say for now. Thank you Portugal. Thank you Qatar The dream was nice while it lasted... Now, it's hoping that the weather will be good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions", he further added.

Reacting to the post on Instagram, Brazil legend Pele and France's Kylian Mbappe hailed the former Manchester United star. "Thank you for making us smile my friend", wrote Pele.

Meanwhile, Mbappe also hailed the Portugal captain with emojis to call him the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

Ronaldo had a disappointing World Cup campaign, and only scored a goal in the group stage. Then, he was benched for Portugal's Round of 16 victory vs Switzerland and also made a substitute appearance against Morocco.

