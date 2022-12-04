Neymar back in training ahead of Super 16 clash against South Korea

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
04 December, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 04:28 pm

Neymar resumed training prior to Brazil's Round of 16 World Cup match against South Korea after recovering from an ankle injury. Neymar hadn't been back to the team's training center since he damaged ligaments in his right ankle in Brazil's opener against Serbia.

"I feel good," Neymar said in a post on Instagram. "I knew that I would now."

He took part in a light practise session with the players who did not play on Friday. Neymar was seen in images released by the Brazilian soccer confederation doing a series of individual drills, kicking the ball with both feet and showing no signs of injury.

Brazil's doctors did not immediately provide an update on Neymar's condition or say whether he would be available for the match against South Korea.

On Friday, Neymar arrived at Lusail Stadium with his teammates looking sharp. He walked without a limp and briefly played with the ball without incident. He was seen jogging across the field on his way to the locker room after the game.

Neymar, who was vying for his first major title with Brazil, was forced to withdraw from the 2014 World Cup after injuring his back against Colombia in the quarterfinals. He missed the 2019 Copa America due to another right ankle injury.

Earlier, forward Gabriel Jesus and defender Alex Telles were both ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after picking up knee injuries in Brazil's final Group G game against Cameroon.

Neymar sent a message of support to Telles and Jesus, who were injured in their right knees while playing for Brazil's reserve team against Cameroon in their final group game. Brazil had already progressed to the round of 16.

