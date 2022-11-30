Ex-England player Barnes slams critics of World Cup hosts Qatar

Sports

Reuters
30 November, 2022, 06:55 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 07:00 am

Ex-England player Barnes slams critics of World Cup hosts Qatar

Barnes added that it was hypocritical for English critics to find fault with Qatar, pointing to the treatment of Black communities in Britain.

Reuters
30 November, 2022, 06:55 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 07:00 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Former England international John Barnes slammed critics who have questioned World Cup hosts Qatar's treatment of migrant workers, saying detractors of the country had turned a blind eye to their progress on human rights.

Qatar, which was awarded hosting rights for the World Cup in 2010, has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers.

The country has made changes to its labour laws in recent years, dismantling much of its "kafala" sponsorship system, increasing the minimum wage and setting up an insurance fund to help migrants cheated of their wages.

"While there is still a long way to go, the situation is streets ahead of where they were ten years ago - with improvements in housing, facilities and wages," Barnes, who made 79 appearances for England between 1983-1995, wrote in a column for the Times.

"It's interesting to observe that some of those who are making a lot of noise now have had little to say about the development of Qatar over the previous 20 years."

Qatar has also drawn criticism for its laws against same-sex relationships, with homosexuality deemed illegal in the conservative Muslim country, but organisers have repeatedly said that everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or background, is welcome during the tournament.

Captains from seven European nations had planned to show support for LGBTQ people in Qatar during matches by wearing 'OneLove' armbands, but those plans were scrapped after FIFA threatened to impose sanctions.

Barnes condemned Qatar's stance on LGBT rights, but said that visitors to the country needed to respect their laws, adding that boycotting the World Cup "would have a far greater impact" than wearing an armband.

"Qatar has invited 'everyone' to the World Cup, gay or straight, but demand 'everyone' be respectful of their ways, laws and culture...," Barnes said.

"The rainbow colours and OneLove armband promote something that is illegal in Qatar, even if we think it shouldn't be. Visitors to our country would not be allowed to promote something that's illegal."

Barnes added that it was hypocritical for English critics to find fault with Qatar, pointing to the treatment of Black communities in Britain.

"While discrimination is enshrined in Qatari law, discrimination is also enshrined in British society and culture," Barnes said.

"Lots of Black people are stopped, searched and detained just because they are Black. Let's sort ourselves out before we start to lecture and preach to the rest of the world."

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

John Barnes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

16h | Thoughts
Of the 1,700 MW of solar projects approved in Bangladesh, less than 200 MW actually made it to commercial operation date (COD). Photo: Spectra Solar Park Limited

Is land acquisition the real reason behind the unbearable delay of solar projects?

19h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Incorporating spirituality in your home interior

19h | Habitat
Established in 1984 by Fauzia Amin Neena, Kanishka is a pioneering name in the shari industry of Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kanishka: 38 years of giving Taant a new identity

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

9h | Videos
Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

10h | Videos
Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

10h | Videos
Gio Reyna follows dad, mom as he makes his World Cup debut for USA

Gio Reyna follows dad, mom as he makes his World Cup debut for USA

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months