England players' wives, girlfriends spend £20,000 at Qatar cruise liner party

Wives and girlfriends of England's top players reportedly toasted the Three Lions' 6-2 victory over Iran in their 2022 World Cup opener on a posh cruise ship, their home during the tournament.

Harry Maguire's wife Fern, Jordan Pickford's partner Megan Davison, Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner, and Jack Grealish's girlfriend Sasha Attwood were in the group that allegedly partied with champagne and cocktails priced at $250 each and sang karaoke tunes while spending £20,000 in one go.

"They're on a premium drinks package whilst on board the cruise liner," a source told The Sun. It was all reportedly paid for before they arrived in Qatar.

The luxury cruise liner is docked in Doha for the duration of the World Cup. The group on the luxury cruise ship is among the nearly 7,000 people who have paid more than £6,000 for top-class accommodation during the tournament.

The ship includes a 643ft outdoor promenade, 14 ocean-view whirlpools, 13 dining venues, spa, wellness centre, thermal baths, a beauty salon, gym and more than 30 bars and cafes, as well as the tallest slide on any ship in the world, according to The Sun.