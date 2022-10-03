Cricket Australia apologises for historical child sex abuse

Lachlan Henderson, the CA chair, called historical sexual abuse "a horrific issue" that society and many sports, including cricket, were dealing with in the statement.

Cricket Australia has issued an official apology to victims of child sexual abuse in the sport and has urged other governments to participate in a national restitution scheme.

The CA chair, Lachlan Henderson, released a statement in which he called the sexual abuse of the past "a horrific issue" that society and many sports, including cricket, were dealing with.

"We can't change what happened but we need to do what we can to assist victims," Dr Henderson said.

''On behalf of CA, I want to apologise to anyone who has suffered sexual abuse while involved in Australian cricket.

"We are encouraging all states and territories to join the national redress scheme and the CA board is currently exploring other ways that Australian cricket can further help victims of abuse."

"While we now have a rigorous set of policies and procedures around child safety, we need to ensure we are supporting anyone who has experienced past abuse as best we can."

The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse prompted the creation of a national redress plan, but so far only the state of Western Australia has voluntarily implemented it. Earlier this year, Cricket Australia became a member.

A Cricket Australia spokeswoman confirmed that both the next CA board meeting and a gathering of cricket state and territory groups will discuss the issue of child sexual abuse. The next CA board meeting is scheduled for the first half of this month.

