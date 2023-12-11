Teams fume as Big Bash match abandoned due to dangerous pitch

Sports

Reuters
11 December, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 02:13 pm

Related News

Teams fume as Big Bash match abandoned due to dangerous pitch

Boos rang out from the crowd of 6,601 when play was abandoned some 15 minutes later, the first time a match was called off due to an unsafe pitch in the BBL's 12-year history.

Reuters
11 December, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 02:13 pm
Teams fume as Big Bash match abandoned due to dangerous pitch

Cricket Australia will conduct a "thorough review" into Sunday's abandoned Big Bash League (BBL) match in Geelong after the Melbourne Renegades-Perth Scorchers clash was called off with 6.5 overs bowled due to safety concerns about the pitch.

Heavy rain at the weekend had seeped under protective covers and left a wet patch at one end of the Kardinia Park wicket but officials cleared the match to go ahead after ground staff scrambled to rectify the situation.

Umpires then suspended play in the seventh over with Perth 30 for two after Josh Inglis was subjected to a torrid, three-ball sequence from paceman Will Sutherland.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Inglis was struck in the groin, played an inside edge and then missed a delivery that ballooned off the pitch and left wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock bemused.

Boos rang out from the crowd of 6,601 when play was abandoned some 15 minutes later, the first time a match was called off due to an unsafe pitch in the BBL's 12-year history.

"CA will conduct a thorough review into the extremely frustrating circumstances that have resulted in the game being abandoned and a huge disappointment for fans and players," the governing body said in a statement.

The teams will share the points if the match cannot be rescheduled, CA added.

Scorchers head coach Adam Voges said he had concerns about the wicket before the first ball.

"They (the batters) still copped a few in the stomach but yeah, just thankful that no one's been seriously injured out of this," he said.

"It's disappointing for all the people who have come out to watch tonight, but ultimately, I think they made the right call.

"We came to win a game tonight and to split the points through no wrongdoing of our own is frustrating."

Local media slammed venue officials over the pitch's condition and said the episode could mean the port city near Melbourne misses out on hosting future events.

"At best the abandoned match is unprofessional," Dan Batten wrote in the Geelong Advertiser.

"At worst it is a black mark against Geelong on the national sporting stage."

Cricket

Big Bash / Big Bash League / Cricket Australia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shashtho Chaka – Healthcare on Wheels has two buses, they plan to use one bus for the urban slums and another one for remote areas in villages. Photos: Courtesy

Shashtho Chaka: Driving healthcare up to the doorstep of the poor

6h | Panorama
Russia has become increasingly critically dependent on Beijing. Even state-owned refiners in India are being pressured by Russian oil suppliers to pay in yuan. Photo: Bloomberg

The yuan is finally showing some muscle in international trade

5h | Panorama
Khandaker Hasib Rafin’s Starlet Glanza V is one of the finest examples of the model to roam around Dhaka’s streets. Photo: Akif Hamid

1999 Starlet Glanza V: The uncrowned prince

22h | Wheels
Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Fraud is now at hand due to AI

Fraud is now at hand due to AI

1h | Tech Talk
Unemployment among Asian workers and Black men rises in November

Unemployment among Asian workers and Black men rises in November

2h | TBS World
Installation of 5% of target EFD machines in 3 years

Installation of 5% of target EFD machines in 3 years

2h | TBS Economy
Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

17h | TBS Stories